Challenge Cup: Belfast Giants begin trophy defence with emphatic win over Glasgow

The Giants won the Elite League and the Challenge Cup last season

The Belfast Giants began their defence of the Challenge Cup with a dominating 6-1 victory over the Glasgow Clan at the SSE Arena.

Brian Ward, Jordan Smotherman, Curtis Hamilton, Liam Morgan, Ciaran Long and Curtis Leonard scored as the home side out-shot the Scottish visitors 38-23.

The Giants will start their Elite League defence away to Manchester Storm on Sunday.

They controlled the first period but only led 1-0 at the end of it.

The goal came short-handed at 14:54 when Lewis Hook forced the takeaway at his own blue line and then broke in alone on Clan netminder Patrick Killeen.

His shot, under pressure, went wide but bounced off the backboards and Ward was the first to react to tuck the puck into the unguarded net.

It was the powerplay that netted the Giants' second goal shortly after the first intermission when, after a scramble in front of the Clan net, the loose puck was picked up by Patrick Wronka and his pass to the side of the net was converted by Smotherman.

It took less than three more minutes for an even-strength goal to come the Giants' way when Morgan's centring pass was diverted into the net by Hamilton.

The only way the visitors looked like conceding was if the Giants got into penalty trouble and, when a disputed penalty went against them and Wronka disagreed too vehemently for the officials' liking, they found themselves two men down and Scott Pitt pulled a goal back.

It was only a temporary reprieve as Morgan got on the end of more Giants pressure in front of the Clan net, pouncing on another loose puck to make the score 4-1 after two periods.

The Giants' offensive depth showed itself once again at 47:44 when more good work around the net from Ward was rewarded when he found Long alone in front and he found the roof of Killeen's net.

The scoring was rounded off in the final minute of the game when Leonard's one-timer from the top of the left circle beat the Clan goalie.