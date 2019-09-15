Elite League: Belfast Giants open title defence with overtime loss to Manchester Storm

Liam Morgan provided the assist for Curtis Hamilton's goal

Elite League champions Belfast Giants opened their title defence with a 2-1 overtime defeat by Manchester Storm.

Curtis Hamilton opened the scoring for the Giants in the first period.

Layne Ulmer levelled for the hosts on the power play with just over five minutes of the second period remaining.

Storm won it 54 seconds into overtime when Jared Aulin converted. The result wasa enough to see the Giants pick up one point in their first away game of the season.

The visitors took the lead when Hamilton - who was also on target in Saturday's Challenge Cup defeat of Glasgow - shot low into the net past Matt Ginn with 10 minutes on the clock.

The Giants should have doubled the advantage, however, when Ginn produced a fine save to thwart Patryk Wronka in a one-on-one.

Storm punished the Giants while they were shorthanded when Ulmer struck the equaliser after Jean Dupuy was called for interference.

After a tight, tense finish which saw the third period finish 1-1, Aulin found the slot to give Manchester both points.

The Giants are next in action on Saturday night as they host Dundee Stars at the SSE Arena.