Elite League: Cardiff Devils 5-3 Glasgow Clan

Cardiff Devils won the 2018-19 Elite League play-off title

Cardiff Devils' 2019-20 Elite League campaign began with a hard-fought home win over Glasgow Clan.

Nolan Laporte gave the visitors an early lead and Mike McNamee levelled.

Gleason Fournier put the hosts ahead and after Blair Riley added Devils' third, Matt Pope and Mark Richardson added their names name to the scoreboard.

Matt Pufahl and Mathieu Roy hit back for Glasgow, but they could make no further inroads.

Devils are next in action in the Challenge Cup, hoping to complete the double at Guildford Flames on Thursday, 19 September (19:30 BST).

Andrew Lord's side beat Guildford 5-3 in the same competition on Saturday.

Clan return to Cardiff to face Devils again in the league on Saturday, 21 September (19:00 BST).