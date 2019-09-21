Challenge Cup: Belfast Giants suffer 4-3 home cup defeat by Dundee Stars

Ben Lake celebrates scoring for the Belfast Giants against Dundee Stars during Saturday's Challenge Cup game

The Belfast Giants suffered a 4-3 defeat by the Dundee Stars in the Challenge Cup at the SSE Arena despite recording 68 shots on goal.

Curtis Hamilton, Ben Lake and Brian Ward scored for the Giants.

Stars netminder Alex Leclerc was the man of the match with an astonishing performance between the pipes.

The Giants will try to right the ship when they face the Nottingham Panthers in the Elite League at home on Sunday (16:00 BST face-off).

The Giants rained shots in on Leclerc in the opening 20 minutes, 22 in all, but could not find a way past the Canadian and after failing to capitalise on three power play opportunities they were hit with the sucker shorthanded punch.

At 13:32 Elgin Pearce found Kevin Dufour and he beat Shane Owen for the only goal of the period.

The middle session followed a similar pattern to the first as the Giants dominated possession, fired plenty of pucks on net but were unable to score.

The building frustration was eased just after the half-way point of the game when Hamilton finally found a chink in the armour of Leclerc, forcing the puck through the goalies' pads for the equaliser.

Incredibly the Giants allowed the Scottish side just three shots in the period but on the third they re-took the lead when on the powerplay Dufour, with speed, dissected the home team's defence and fired the puck high over the blocker of Owen.

This time however it did not take long for the Giants to get back on level terms when Patryk Wronka's pass from behind the net was converted by Lake to make it 2-2 heading into the final period.

Once again the home side laid siege to the Stars' net but didn't score and again they paid the price for pressing when Anthony Beauregard found himself on a clean breakaway and beat Owen with 8:42 left in the game.

The Giants got a late powerplay and pulled Owen for an extra skater but gave the puck away to Beauregard who scored the empty netter to seal the victory and it proved important as Ward smuggled in a third goal with 16 seconds to go.