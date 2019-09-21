Elite League: Cardiff Devils 2-6 Glasgow Clan

Glasgow Clan's Matt Beca spent the 2017-18 Elite League season at Manchester Storm

Cardiff Devils lost their first domestic game this campaign as Glasgow Clan won 6-2 at the Viola Arena.

Sean Bentivoglio gave the Devils the lead in the first period but Clan's Matt Beca hit straight back.

Three Clan goals in three second-period minutes, by Craig Peacock, Mac Howlett and Mathieu Roy, gave the visitors a commanding lead with one period left.

Rasmus Bjerrum and Matthew Haywood added two more in the third either side of Sam Jardine's Devils consolation.

The Devils return to Challenge Cup action on Sunday away to Coventry Blaze while Clan play Sheffield Steelers in the league.