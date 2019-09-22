Challenge Cup: Coventry Blaze 5-1 Cardiff Devils

Stephen Dixon was Man of the Match for Devils
Coventry Blaze beat Cardiff Devils on the final game of regular season, denying them the 2018-19 title

Coventry Blaze got their first win of the Challenge Cup campaign with a convincing win against Cardiff Devils.

Justin Hamonic and Evan Bloodoff's powerplay goal gave Blaze a two-goal lead at the end of the first period.

Things went from bad to worse for Cardiff in the second when former Devil Drew Schiestel made it 3-0 before Andrew Johnson made it four.

Sean Bentivoglio pulled one back in the third before Alex Forbes finished off the scoring into an empty net.

The defeat rounded off a miserable weekend for the Devils, who also lost 6-2 at home to Glasgow Clan on Saturday.

The two sides meet again in another Challenge Cup fixture on 28 September at Viola Arena in Cardiff.

