Belfast Giants beat Fife Flyers 7-2 in Challenge Cup group stage game

Jordan Smotherman celebrates after scoring one of his two goals

The Belfast Giants produced a dominant home display to beat Fife Flyers 7-2 in the Challenge Cup group stages.

Six different players got their name on the scoresheet - Jean Dupuy, Jordan Smotherman (2), Bobby Farnham, Curtis Hamilton, Brian Ward and Liam Morgan.

Netminder Shane Owen got the night off with Stephen Murphy making his first appearance of the season.

The two sides meet again in Kirkcaldy on Sunday with the Giants knowing a win would secure a quarter-final spot.

It was a full Giants roster that took to the ice on Saturday night with defenceman Jesse Forsberg returning after being injured in the first Champions League game of the season against Liberec and it didn't take long for them to take the lead.

Dupuy opened the scoring with his first goal of the season. His first attempt saw the puck trickle through the pads of Flyers netminder Adam Morrison and along the goal line but Dupuy reacted quickest, circling the back of the net to poke it home.

The lead was doubled just after the halfway point of the period when Patryk Wronka led an odd man rush up ice and his pass found Smotherman who buried the one-timer.

However the Giants were giving the visitors opportunities by taking a number of penalties and after killing the fourth of the evening they were eventually caught out.

Fife Flyers' Dylan Quaile in action against Curtis Hamilton of the Giants

Tim Crowder's nice move in front of the Giants net pulled Murphy out of position before he tucked the puck into the net.

The home team were much better in the second period scoring three times to put the game beyond Fife.

Farnham's wicked one-timer from the left circle was past Morrison before he moved and made it 3-1 before Hamilton was credited with the fourth goal although he was trying to find Morgan but instead found the stick of a Flyers defenceman that diverted the puck past Morrison.

The Giants powerplay struck for the fifth goal with Wronka weaving his magic once again behind the goal line and he picked out Ward all alone in front of the Flyers net. He didn't need a second invitation to make the score 5-1.

The Giants didn't let up in the final period and after a terrific forecheck by Lewis Hook that turned the puck over it was Morgan who slipped it under Morrison.

With the man advantage Smotherman scored his second of the game and the Giants' seventh but the Flyers did respond almost immediately with Danick Gauthier beating Murphy.

That signalled the introduction of Ballymoney's Andrew Dickson to replace Murphy for the last seven minutes of the game.