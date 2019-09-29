Challenge Cup: Belfast Giants lose 5-2 to Fife Flyers

Captain Matt Pelech scored his first goal for the Giants on an otherwise frustrating night

The Belfast Giants missed out on the chance to progress to the Challenge Cup quarter-finals after losing 5-2 to Fife Flyers at the Fife Ice Arena.

After beating the Scottish side 7-2 in Belfast, the Giants fell behind when Jonas Emmerdahl struck for Fife.

Matt Pelech and Jean Dupuy turned it around in the Giants' favour.

However, Kyle Just, Dylan Quaile and Tim Crowder (2) scored to win the game for Fife, with the Giants still waiting for their first away win this season.

Despite a high-tempo start, the Giants fell behind when Jonas Emmerdahl found the net with a little over six minutes on the clock, firing past Shane Owen on the powerplay with the assist from Carlo Finucci.

The Flyers could have doubled their lead had it not been for a fine stop by Owen, who denied Danick Gauthier.

Patryk Wronka thought he'd levelled for the Giants but it was ruled out due to the goal being out of place.

But there was no problem with Pelech's effort, as the Giants skipper produced an excellent finish to net his first goal for the team.

Gauthier then spurned a golden opportunity to re-establish the Flyers' lead after a mistake by Owen left the Canadian with an open goal only for the Giants to clear in the nick of time.

Dupuy turned the game on its head and added to the goal he scored in Saturday night's win at the SSE Arena to put the Giants 2-1 ahead at the end of the first period.

However, determined to atone for their thrashing in Belfast, the Flyers battled back impressively and found the equaliser through Kyle Just on the powerplay 13 minutes into the second period.

With the Giants noticeably rattled, the hosts took advantage and got their noses in front when Quaile squeezed the puck home with five minutes gone in the third.

With just over three minutes remaining, Fife struck the insurance goal as Tim Crowder pounced twice to seal a comprehensive win for the Flyers.