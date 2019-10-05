Challenge Cup: Holders Belfast Giants suffer last-gasp defeat by Dundee Stars

Jean Dupuy opened the scoring for the Giants in Dundee

Belfast Giants suffered a last-gasp defeat by Dundee Stars as a late Colton Kroeker goal grabbed the hosts a win.

Jean Dupuy opened the scoring for the Giants in the eighth minute with Kevin Dufour equalising for Dundee before the end of the first period.

Ben Lake restored the Giants' lead but Duncan Speirs brought the Stars level before the Giants went ahead once again through Curtis Hamilton.

Shawn Boutin levelled before Kroeker hit the winner two minutes from time.

A win in Scotland for the Giants on Saturday night would have ensured them a place in a trophy they won last season as part of a double with the Elite League.

Dupuy's opener was assisted by Bobby Farnham with Kris Inglis and Boutin helping to set up Dufour on 17:08.

Jordan Smotherman and Patryk Wronka provided the assist for Lake's goal on 22:45, which was cancelled out less than two minutes later by Speris' strike.

The Giants then suffered a number of penalties before Hamilton put them ahead again on 45:55, with Boutin grabbing the third equaliser of the match for the home side 10 minutes later.

Kroeker then struck the winner on 58:02 to leave Dundee top of Challenge Cup Group A and the Giants in third, with the Giants taking on Glasgow Clan in their final group game next Saturday.