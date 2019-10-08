Champions Hockey League: Frolunda Indians 9-2 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils netminder Ben Bowns faced 41 shots on goal by Frolunda Indians

Cardiff Devils lost top spot in Group H of the Champions Hockey League to Frolunda Indians after being thrashed by the reigning champions in Sweden.

The visitors fell behind after just 35 seconds to a Patrik Carlsson strike.

Joel Lundqvist doubled the lead in the second period but Joey Martin hit back swiftly to suggest a Devils fightback.

Indians moved up a gear, though, and stretched away with another seven goals, including a double from Samuel Fagemo and two more from Lundqvist.

Joey Haddad did strike in the final period to stop it all being one-way traffic.

Indians are now two points above Devils, who must now win the return game in Cardiff on Tuesday, 15 October in the final round of group games to advance to the next round.

Mountfield HK and Graz 99ers are the other teams in Group H.