Challenge Cup: Late drama as holders Giants progress

Patryk Wronka equalised for the Giants with nine minutes remaining in Glasgow but missed in the shootout

Liam Reddox scored with 17 seconds remaining against Glasgow Clan to force overtime and secure Belfast Giants the point required to progress in the Challenge Cup.

Clan won 3-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw, but Reddox's goal was enough for the holders to make the quarter-finals.

Chad Rau had twice put the hosts ahead but goals from Patryk Wronka and Reddox forced overtime.

Forward Rau scored the decisive penalty in the shootout.

The Giants needed a point to reach the knockout stages after a disappointing start to their Challenge Cup defence, and the first period was goalless as the visitors out-shot Clan by 16 efforts to eight.

Mikael Lidhammar had the puck in the net five minutes into the second period for the hosts but it was disallowed by officials, before Liam Morgan was denied by Patrick Killeen in the Clan goal.

Home forward Travis Erhardt hit the post but the breakthrough didn't come despite the Giants registering 32 shots on Killeen's net after 40 minutes.

Rau broke the deadlock six minutes into the final period with a power play goal after Giants captain Matt Pelech was called for boarding.

Patryk Wronka brought the Giants level from close range with nine minutes remaining before Rau restored Clan's advantage.

Adam Keefe's set looked destined for an early exit from the competition before Reddox struck in the dying seconds to give the Giants the point needed.

There was more drama to come in the final seconds of overtime as Scott Tanski scored past Shane Owen but the final buzzer had sounded before the Clan forward got his shot away.

Ben Lake scored the Giants' sole shootout effort as Curtis Hamilton, Brian Ward and Wronka missed for the Giants.

Scott Pitt missed a sole effort for the hosts but Jordan Heywood and Rasmus Bjerrum scored before Rau beat Owen with the decisive shot.