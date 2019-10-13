Elite League: Glasgow Clan rally late to beat Belfast Giants

The Giants are still waiting for their first away win this season

Belfast Giants' disappointing start to the season continued with a 3-1 Elite League defeat by Glasgow Clan.

After the Challenge Cup defeat by Clan on Saturday, the Giants suffered an unfortunate double as Nolan LaPorte, Matt Haywood and Scott Tanski scored to keep the Scots top of the table.

Bobby Farnham had given the Giants a 1-0 lead with a second-period goal.

The Belfast side, who remain winless on the road this season, find themselves down in seventh place after four games.

Buoyed by their penalty shootout victory over the Giants on Saturday, Clan had two gilt-edged chances during a closely contested first period, with Chad Rau firing wide before Giants goalie Shane Owen denied Mathieu Roy with a fine stop.

Giants took the lead 4:34 into the second period when Farnham shot high into the net.

The Elite League champions missed the opportunity to double the advantage when Clan netminder Patrick Killeen kept out Liam Reddox's penalty shot.

The Giants conceded three third-period goals at the Braehead Arena

The Giants have failed to turn promising positions into wins on the road this season and they were left reeling once again as Clan struck three third-period goals to take the victory.

LaPorte equalised before Clan captain Haywood completed the turnaround with a snap shot past Owen at 51:31.

Tanski compounded the Giants' misery with an empty-netter 12 seconds from time as the Clan clinched an eighth win on the bounce.

It was a hugely frustrating night for Giants head coach Adam Keefe, who watched his side fall to their first league regulation defeat of the campaign despite outshooting their hosts 42-15.

The Giants return to Champions Hockey League action on Tuesday against Swedish side Lulea.