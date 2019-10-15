Champions League: Belfast Giants beaten 4-0 by impressive Swedes Lulea

Lulea players celebrate after winning their game with the Giants in Belfast last week

The Belfast Giants suffered a 4-0 defeat by Lulea in their final Champions Hockey League game in Sweden.

Jack Connolly scored the first of his two powerplay goals in the first period and Isac Brannstorm deflected home a pass from close range in the second.

Connolly hammered home the one-timer before the end of the second period and Noel Gunler finished off a sweeping move to make it 4-0 in the third.

Belfast's hopes of making it to the last-16 play-offs had ended last week.

The Giants were defeated 6-3 by Lulea in Belfast on that occasion, ensuring the former Champions League winners' passage to the last 16 stage.

Belfast will resume their Elite League fixtures this weekend with home matches against Manchester Storm on Saturday and Sunday.