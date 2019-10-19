Elite League: Cardiff Devils 1-2 Nottingham Panthers
Cardiff Devils suffered their second defeat of the season in the Elite League, as they were beaten at home by Nottingham Panthers.
After exiting the Champions League in midweek, Devils fell behind to Jake Hansen's goal in the first period.
Brett Perlini doubled Panthers lead in the third period before Matias Sointu pulled a goal back for Devils.
Devils and Panthers meet again in the Elite League in Nottingham on Sunday afternoon.