Elite League: Fife Flyers 5-1 Cardiff Devils

Fife Flyers moved above Cardiff Devils in the Elite League table with an emphatic 5-1 victory.

Goals from Paul Crowder and Kyle Just gave the hosts a 2-0 lead before Joey Haddad replied for Devils.

But further goals from James Livingston and two more from Crowder to complete his hat-trick extended Flyers' lead.

Devils will remain in Scotland for their second game of the weekend on Sunday when they face bottom of the table Dundee Stars.