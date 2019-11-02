Elite League: Fife Flyers 5-1 Cardiff Devils
Fife Flyers moved above Cardiff Devils in the Elite League table with an emphatic 5-1 victory.
Goals from Paul Crowder and Kyle Just gave the hosts a 2-0 lead before Joey Haddad replied for Devils.
But further goals from James Livingston and two more from Crowder to complete his hat-trick extended Flyers' lead.
Devils will remain in Scotland for their second game of the weekend on Sunday when they face bottom of the table Dundee Stars.