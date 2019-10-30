Elite League: Belfast Giants earn fourth straight win as they triumph 4-1 in Fife
-
- From the section Ice hockey
Belfast Giants extended their winning Elite League run to four matches as they triumphed 4-1 at Fife Flyers.
Kevin Raine put the Giants ahead in the 17th minute with Liam Reddox doubling the lead in the second period before Danick Gauthier pulled a goal back.
In-form Matt Pelech restored Belfast's two-goal advantage with four minutes left before Bobby Farnham added a late empty-net effort.
Belfast will be back in league action at home to Coventry on Saturday.