Cardiff Devils bounced back after Saturday's defeat at Fyfe Flyers with victory over bottom of the table Dundee Stars in the Elite League.

Matthew Myers, Sean McMonagle, Stephen Dixon and Joey Haddad were on the scoresheet for Devils, who secured their seventh league win of the season.

Dundee Stars' scorers were Colton Kroeker and Drydn Dow

Devils' next game is at home to Sheffield Steelers on Saturday, 9 November.