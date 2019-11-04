Cardiff Devils: Finnish forward Matias Sointu ends loan spell
Finnish forward Matias Sointu has left Cardiff Devils after a short-term deal.
Sointu joined Devils in August and the Welsh club say he is returning to Finland in the hope of signing for a club in a "higher European league".
Devils head coach Andrew Lord said: "We always knew this was a temporary situation and that Matias would be looking at other leagues throughout Europe."
Sointu scored five goals in 21 games during his stint in Cardiff.