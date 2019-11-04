Cardiff Devils: Finnish forward Matias Sointu ends loan spell

Matias Sointu originally joined Cardiff Devils to cover for captain Joey Martin when he was injured

Finnish forward Matias Sointu has left Cardiff Devils after a short-term deal.

Sointu joined Devils in August and the Welsh club say he is returning to Finland in the hope of signing for a club in a "higher European league".

Devils head coach Andrew Lord said: "We always knew this was a temporary situation and that Matias would be looking at other leagues throughout Europe."

Sointu scored five goals in 21 games during his stint in Cardiff.