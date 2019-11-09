Elite League: Cardiff Devils 4-3 Sheffield Steelers

Gleason Fournier joined the Devils during the 2015/16 season

Gleason Fournier's hat-trick helped the Devils beat Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers at the Viola Arena.

In a hard-hitting encounter Steelers drew first blood through Nikolai Lemtyugov before Fournier levelled.

Two goals each - Mari Marjamaki and Fournier for Devils and Brendan Connolly and Marek Troncinsky for Steelers - set up a grandstand finish.

It was the Devils and Fournier left celebrating as the defenceman completed his hat-trick to seal the win.

The intensity rarely dropped on a fierce evening in Cardiff, as the match proved the rivalry between these two clubs was well and truly still alive.

There was no love lost at times between the two sets of players, a point clearly evidenced when Devils' Mark Louis tossed Sheffield's James Bettauer to the ice after the whistle had blown with a throw a WWE star would envy.

But it was the Steelers who had the majority of early pressure and twice led, much to the delight of the vocal travelling support, but they were pegged back on both occasions.

The game turned on its head midway through the middle period when two goals in the space of less than a minute saw the Devils come from behind to lead 3-2.

The Steelers did draw level moments later but this was Fournier's evening, and the defenceman who scored 60 points last season scored at the decisive moment.

Even the final whistle could not immediately lower the intensity as players clashed after the match.

The Devils remain fourth in the Elite League but move just three points off the top, while the Steelers drop to second.

Cardiff travel to face Guildford Flames on Sunday while Sheffield head to Manchester to play Storm.