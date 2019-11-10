Elite League: Guildford Flames 3-1 Cardiff Devils

Guildford Flames earned the win over Cardiff Devils after a flurry of late goals transformed a stalemate.

All the goals came in the final period with the hosts taking the lead when John Dunbar fed Ian Watters to finish.

Devils equalised through Masi Marjamaki, but T.J. Foster replied within 45 seconds to restore Flame's advantage with the clock ticking down.

With several Devils players disciplined in the final exchanges, Jesse Craige added a third into an empty net.