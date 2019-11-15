Great Britain to face Canada in World Championships warm-up in Nottingham

Canada's squad will depend on which players are still involved in the NHL's Stanley Cup play-offs, which are on at the same time as the World Championships

Great Britain's ice hockey team are to face world number one side Canada.

The Canadians, who won silver at the 2018 World Championships and bronze at the last Winter Olympics, will take on Great Britain on Tuesday 5 May at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.

The game will be a warm-up for the 2020 World Championships in Switzerland.

"Being able to attract such a big name is testament to how far the nation has come in the past few years," said Ice Hockey UK chairman Richard Grieveson.

Great Britain are preparing for a second successive year in the top flight of ice hockey's World Championships - they had previously not qualified for the top tier since 1994.

"Canada will be a fantastic test as part of our World Championship preparations," Great Britain head coach Pete Russell, whose side lost 8-0 to Canada in Kosice in May this year.

"We saw first-hand earlier this year in Slovakia what a quality nation they are and it will be great to go head-to-head with them again in Nottingham."

Great Britain beat Canada in the final of the 1936 World Championships - the only time they have won the title - and lost to the Canadians in the 1937 and 1938 finals.