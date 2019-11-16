Elite League: Belfast Giants suffer third straight defeat with 4-2 loss to Dundee Stars

Belfast Giants are fourth in the Elite League table after their latest defeat

Belfast Giants slumped to their third successive Elite League defeat as they lost 4-2 at home to Dundee Stars in front of a crowd of 7,044 in Belfast.

Drydn Dow, Anthony Beauregard, Elgin Pearce and Matt Marquardt scored for Dundee, while Mark Garside and Bobby Farnham scored for Giants.

Dundee deserved the win thanks to excellent goaltending from Alex Leclerc.

Giants are third in the standings after their fourth defeat of the season.

The first period followed a familiar storyline for the Giants, with plenty of early pressure without capitalising.

Dundee opened the scoring when Dow was allowed the freedom of the right circle to shoot on Shane Owen and, although the Giants goalie made the first save, the rebound went straight back to Dow who buried the puck into the top corner.

The Giants were back on level terms early in the second period when Garside slotted home after a scramble in front of the Stars net.

Mark Garside brought the Giants level before Dundee pulled clear

However Leclerc was on his game, making a number of key saves to give his side a chance to retake the lead which they duly did on the powerplay with just over a minute remaining.

Anthony Beauregard's wrist shot found its way through traffic and past Owen to make the score 2-1 heading into the final 20 minutes.

The hole for the Giants got even deeper 57 seconds after the restart when the Stars added another powerplay marker when Pearce scored.

Marquardt added a late empty net goal for the Stars before Ciaran Long's netted a consolation for the Giants with 1.6 seconds left.

Giants are back in action away to Coventry Blaze on Sunday.