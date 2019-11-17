Elite League: Belfast Giants suffer fourth consecutive defeat in Coventry

Bobby Farnham was on target for the defeated Giants

Belfast Giants suffered their fourth Elite League defeat in a row as they lost 6-3 away to Coventry Blaze on Sunday.

Goals in the final 13 minutes from Dillon Eichstadt, Matt Pohlkamp and David Broll won the game for the home side.

Patryk Wronka, Bobby Farnham and Jean Dupuy were on target for the Giants, who are the league title holders.

Adam Keefe's men lost 4-2 away to Dundee Stars on Saturday night.

Patryk Wronka had given the Giants an early lead and Bobby Farnham put them 2-1 up after Charles Corcoran had levelled.

Corcoran grabbed another equaliser before Broll got the first of his two goals to give the hosts the lead for the first time in the match.

Jean Dupuy brought the visitors back into it with a goal at the start of the third period but Coventry ran out winners with their three late goals.