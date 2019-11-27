Elite League: Belfast Giants suffer 5-0 defeat at Sheffield Steelers

Sheffield's John Armstrong and Belfast's Jordan Smotherman were both in action in Wednesday's game

Belfast Giants were on the wrong end of a 5-0 scoreline in the Elite League away game against Sheffield Steelers.

Sheffield led 1-0 after the first period thanks to a Lucas Sandstrom powerplay goal in the 17th minute.

The Steelers took a complete stranglehold on the game in the second period as two Anthony DeLuca goals came either side of a John Armstrong strike.

Armstrong compounded the Elite League champions' misery by adding a fifth Sheffield goal in the final period.

The visitors' comprehensive defeat came after a promising weekend which saw Belfast earn two victories over Cardiff Devils.

Prior to last weekend's two wins, Belfast had suffered four straight defeats.

The Giants have two away games in Scotland this weekend as they face Fife Flyers on Saturday before Sunday's game against Dundee Stars.