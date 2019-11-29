Friendship Four: Northeastern Huskies beat New Hampshire Wildcats in opener

Media playback is not supported on this device Northeastern Huskies earn 4-0 win over New Hampshire Wildcats in Friendship Four opener

The 2019 Friendship Four tournament in Belfast began on Friday afternoon with a 4-0 victory for Northeastern Huskies over New Hampshire Wildcats.

The fifth staging of the tournament features four NCAA Division One college sides, two from the Hockey East conference and two from the ECAC.

Friday's semi-finals also count as regular season competitive games for the four teams.

Ryan Shea his two Huskies goals with TJ Walsh and John Picking also on target.

The Huskies, who arrived in Northern Ireland lying second in their conference with eight wins already accrued this season, went into the game as favourites but were held scoreless by the Wildcats in a tight opening period.

The deadlock was broken seven minutes after the first interval with a superb single-handed goal by Shea, who drilled an unstoppable shot into the top corner of the net.

Impressive defenceman Shea doubled the Huskies lead with two minutes to go in the second period as he scored from the slot on the power play.

Third-period goals from forwards TJ Walsh and John Picking then completed the scoring in what proved in the end to be a comfortable victory for the college from Boston.

Princeton Tigers take on Colgate in the second game of the tournament on Friday night with a live stream of the game on the BBC Sport NI website as is also the case with Saturday evening's final when the Belpot Trophy will be up for grabs.