Friendship Four: Northeastern Huskies beat Colgate Raiders 4-3 in final

The Huskies took a three goal lead in the first period before the Raiders fought back

Northeastern University won the Friendship Four tournament after an exciting final in Belfast.

The Huskies, from Boston, beat Colgate University 4-3 to claim the Belpot Trophy in front of over 5,000 spectators at the SSE Arena.

Earlier, the consolation third-fourth place match was won by the New Hampshire Wildcats in an entertaining 3-2 win over Princeton Tigers.

The Wildcats head back to the States winless over the two days.

In the showpiece final, Northeastern had an impressive start scoring three goals in just under a minute of play to stun Colgate in the opening period.

Jayden Struble fired a wrist-shot high into the net past the Raiders' keeper Andrew Farrier to give his side the lead in the eighth minute of the game.

Twelve seconds later it was 2-0 as Huskies' forward Matt Demelis rounded Farrier and scored with a neat backhand finish.

On a power play, Tyler Madden then added a third and, understandably, Raiders head coach Don Vaughan took a timeout to steady his reeling side.

Raiders battle back

The pause in play seemed to have the desired effect as the Raiders regrouped and pulled a goal back through John Snodgrass before the first interval.

A minute into the second period it was 3-2 as Ben Sharf broke free and scored past the Northeastern netminder Craig Pantano.

Colgate, searching for a late equaliser to force the game into overtime, went on the powerplay in the last two minutes of the game.

But with their keeper pulled, the Raiders were undone by an empty-netter by the Northeastern captain Ryan Shea, who sealed his team's victory.

Bobby McMann notched up a consolation for Colgate with 17 seconds to go but it would be Shea and the Huskies who became the fifth team to lift the Belpot trophy.