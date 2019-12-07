Elite League: Glasgow Clan 2-5 Cardiff Devils

From the section

This was Devils' first win at Glasgow this season

Cardiff Devils saw off fellow Elite League title contenders Glasgow Clan with a battling win.

Devils' Joey Haddad opened the scoring on the powerplay and after Scott Pitt levelled, Blair Riley hit the target for the visitors.

Clan levelled through Mathieu Roy, but Riley put Devils back in front.

Joey Martin and Sean McMonagle added their efforts to Devils' cause as they celebrated their first win at Glasgow this season.

Devils complete their weekend trip to Scotland at Fife Flyers on Sunday (18:30 GMT).