Elite League: Belfast Giants beat Dundee Stars 4-2

Jordan Smotherman scored the Giants' third goal against Dundee

The Belfast Giants beat Dundee Stars 4-2 away from home to move to within two points of leaders Sheffield Steelers at the top of the Elite League table.

After a scoreless first period on Friday night, Brian Ward put the Giants ahead, but Drydn Dow equalised.

Curtis Hamilton and Jordan Smotherman put the visitors 3-1 ahead by the end of the second period.

Patryk Wronka extended the Giants' lead, before Dow grabbed his second to pull one back for Dundee.

The Giants will be relieved to return to winning ways following last Saturday's 4-0 Elite League defeat by Sheffield Steelers and the midweek 1-0 reverse at the hands of Cardiff Devils in the first leg of the Challenge Cup quarter-final at the SSE Arena.

They lie third in the standings.

The Giants broke the deadlock little over the game's halfway mark - with Ward firing past Alex Leclerc, assisted by Bobby Farnham, at 31:49.

The Stars drew level 74 seconds later with Jordan Cownie finding Dow, who slotted home at 33:03.

Belfast regained the lead at 36:03 when Pat Mullen's pinpoint pass was turned home by Curtis Hamilton at the back post.

The Giants were firmly in control of the game and they extended the lead right at the end of the middle period.

With the puck bobbling around the crease, Smotherman took full advantage and finished well at 39:25, assisted by Curtis Leonard.

The Giants got their final period off to the best possible start when Wronka pounced on Ryan Lowney's perfect pass at 53:31.

However the Stars made it a two-goal game yet again thanks to Dow's second goal, firing home the rebound at 54:12.

Adam Keefe's side host Glasgow Clan at 16:00 GMT on Sunday. followed by the second leg of their Challenge Cup tie against Cardiff on Wednesday.