Elite League: Cardiff Devils 2-3 Nottingham Panthers OT

Cardiff Devils lost ground on Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers after losing in overtime at home to Nottingham Panthers on Saturday.

Panthers were two goals ahead midway through the second period thanks to Mark Matheson and Julian Talbot.

Devils fought back impressively, with Matt Pope first finding the net before Gleason Fournier's strike forced the game into the extra period.

But Oliver Betteridge found the golden goal to give Panthers victory.

Devils are next in action on Wednesday night at the Viola Arena, when they defend a one-goal lead over Belfast Giants in the second leg of their Challenge Cup quarter-final.