Challenge Cup: Cardiff Devils knock holders Belfast Giants out in quarter-finals
Holders Belfast Giants are out of the Challenge Cup after a 5-0 aggregate defeat by Cardiff Devils in the quarter-finals.
After a 1-0 victory in Belfast in the first leg, the Devils eased to a 4-0 win at the Viola Arena.
Stephen Dixon and Sam Duggan put the hosts in a first-period lead before Joey Martin extended their advantage.
Josh Batch grabbed a fourth for dominant Cardiff, who will face Nottingham Panthers in the semi-finals.
The first period was evenly-poised between the two rivals until Dixon pounced on the powerplay at 8:48.
Giants captain Matt Pelech forced home stopper Ben Bowns into a good save before Duggan doubled the Devils' lead at 14:37 after touching home Batch's pinpoint pass.
A shorthand goal by Devils captain Martin made it three on 21:47, with Giants netminder Shane Owen making several saves to keep the scoreline down in a period littered with penalty calls.
With the hosts firmly in control, Batch added a fourth goal on 36:12 for Andrew Lord's outfit.
Adam Keefe's men had four penalty calls against them in the final period alone, and the scoreline would have been heavier on the ill-disciplined Giants had Owen not produced more crucial interventions.
The Devils will take on the Panthers in the semi-finals, who beat Guildford Flames 8-6 on aggregate.