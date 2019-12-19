Adam Keefe says Belfast Giants lacked 'passion and character' in cup defeat

Stephen Dixon was among Cardiff's scorers as they knocked holders Belfast out of the Challenge Cup

Adam Keefe says his Belfast Giants players exited from the defence of their Challenge Cup title in Cardiff lacking "character and passion".

Cardiff Devils' dominant 4-0 second-leg win at the Viola Arena completed a 5-0 aggregate success in the quarter-final.

"I don't know where to start. This is a really low moment," said a frustrated Keefe after Wednesday's game.

"It's not the team we want to be. We lacked character. We lacked passion. We lacked intensity tonight."

As has been the case on a number of occasions this season, the Giants folded after going behind when Stephen Dixon put the Devils ahead in the first period.

"I thought we started OK but gave up the powerplay goal and Cardiff didn't really look back after that."

The Giants, who won last season's Elite League title but then had a major turnover of players in the summer, don't have much time to regroup following Wednesday's chastening defeat as they face the Devils in the league at the SSE Arena on Saturday evening.

Keefe is now demanding a response from his players after Wednesday's tame cup exit.

"We have to put it behind us and answer on Saturday against the very same guys.

"We are playing against a team that are full of guys who have won championships. We're trying to get there and tonight we clearly didn't show that."

While their Challenge Cup defence is over, Belfast remain in contention to retain their league title as they are only two points behind leaders Sheffield Steelers although Cardiff are in position to move to the top of the table if they are able to win their games in hand, with Guildford Flames also in contention.