Challenge Cup: Devils face Panthers, Steelers v Clan in semi-finals
- From the section Ice hockey
Cardiff Devils will face Nottingham Panthers over two legs in the Challenge Cup semi-finals.
Devils beat holders Belfast Giants 5-0 on aggregate in the quarter-finals and have the incentive of a final in Cardiff if they overcome Panthers.
Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers face Glasgow Clan in the other semi-final, with the games played in January.
Cardiff's Viola Arena will be the venue for the final on Sunday, 8 March.