Challenge Cup: Devils face Panthers, Steelers v Clan in semi-finals

Cardiff Devils beat Belfast Giants 4-0 in the second leg of their quarter-final

Cardiff Devils will face Nottingham Panthers over two legs in the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Devils beat holders Belfast Giants 5-0 on aggregate in the quarter-finals and have the incentive of a final in Cardiff if they overcome Panthers.

Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers face Glasgow Clan in the other semi-final, with the games played in January.

Cardiff's Viola Arena will be the venue for the final on Sunday, 8 March.