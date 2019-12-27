Elite League: Rickard Plamberg hits treble as Giants beat Clan

Belfast Giants
Rickard Plamberg signed in December to boost the Giants' attacking options

Belfast Giants found their goalscoring touch as Adam Keefe's men hammered Glasgow Clan 5-1 at the SSE Arena.

Rickard Plamberg opened the scoring in the first period, before fellow new recruit Elgin Pearce added a second.

Plamberg made it three before Bobby Farnham scored a fourth in a devastating eight-minute spell by the hosts.

It was soon five as Plamberg wrapped up his hat-trick before Mathieu Roy scored a late consolation for the visitors.

Swede Plamberg flicked home the opener on 16:47 as the hosts ended the first period well on top.

Pearce netted on 28:22 after a superb counter attack by Keefe's outfit, with Plamberg slamming home his second two minutes later.

Farnham was on hand to divert Liam Reddox's effort home for number four at 36:54, with Plamberg completing his treble with a stunning solo goal at 41:47.

Roy's goal with five minutes remaining took some of the shine off the Giants' victory, who are now third in the table after winning their last two games in a row.

The Giants travel to Glasgow on Saturday for the second game in a double-header against the Scottish outfit.

