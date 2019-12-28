Elite League: Cardiff Devils 5-4 Guildford Flames

Joey Haddad is in his sixth season with Cardiff Devils

Joey Haddad scored a last period winner against Guildford Flames for Cardiff Devils as their pursuit of the 2019-20 Elite League title continued.

Flames' Jesse Craige's opened the scoring with Joey Martin and Mike McNamee hitting back before Calle Ackered levelled.

Haddad put Devils back in front only for Owen Griffiths and Brett Ferguson to give Guildford the advantage

After McNamee equalised, Haddad hit the winner.

Devils are two points behind leaders Sheffield Steelers and have four games in hand.

The Cardiff team continue their campaign at Coventry Blaze on 31 December, 2019 while Flames travel to Manchester Storm on New Year's Day.