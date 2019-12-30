Elite League: Belfast Giants lose 6-3 to Dundee Stars at SSE Arena

Matt Pelech of the Giants and Dundee's Craig Gans in action at the SSE Arena on Monday

Kevin Dufour grabbed a hat-trick as bottom side Dundee Stars beat the Belfast Giants 6-3 in Monday night's Elite League game at the SSE Arena.

David Goodwin had Belfast ahead in the first period, before Dufour slotted home from close range and Matthew Carter fired Dundee into the lead.

Bobby Farnham levelled in the second period, Pat Mullen put the Giants ahead, but Colton Kroeker equalised.

Matt Marquardt and Dufour (2) scored for Dundee in the final period.

The Giants remain third in the table, two points behind Cardiff Devils and four adrift of leaders Sheffield Steelers.

Adam Keefe' side came into the match on the back of a weekend double over Glasgow and a sweet finish by Goodwin, assisted by Jordan Smotherman, at 5:00, saw them take an early lead.

Dufour and Carter traded goals, before Liam Reddox's rebound fell to Farnham at 22:58 to draw the sides level at 2-2.

The hosts edged in front thanks to Mullen's sweet one-timer at 33:53, but Kroeker squared it again at 38:55.

Marquardt found the net at 49:52, then Dufour completed his treble with two empty net goals in the final minute.

The sides will meet again on Thursday in Dundee at 17:00 GMT.