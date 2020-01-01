Elite League: Coventry Blaze 3-4 Cardiff Devils

From the section

Mark Louis scored Devils' opening goal

Cardiff Devils continued their challenge for the 2019-20 Elite League title as they held out against hosts Coventry Blaze on New Year's Eve.

Luke Ferrara scored Blaze's opener, cancelled out by Mark Louis with Charles Linglet then putting Devils ahead.

Devils' Bryce Reddick and Blaze's Evan Bloodoff exchanged goals before Andrew Johnston levelled for the hosts.

Mike McNamee' scored the winner, aided by a deflection.

The teams meet again on New Year's Day in Cardiff with the hosts hoping to complete a festive double (16:00 GMT).