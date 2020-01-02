Elite League: Belfast Giants secure 3-2 comeback win over Dundee Stars

Elgin Pearce scored one goal and contributed an assist for another for Belfast Giants

The Belfast Giants took a 3-2 comeback win over Dundee Stars on Thursday to avenge their 6-3 defeat by the same opponents at the SSE Arena on Monday.

Matthew Carter had Dundee ahead after the first period and added another early in the second to extend the lead.

Elgin Pearce replied with a powerplay goal and then in the third period assisted Ben Lake who slotted home.

David Goodwin grabbed the winner with just over two minutes remaining as the Giants stay third in the Elite League.

Adam Keefe's team move two points ahead of Nottingham Panthers and are now two adrift of second-placed Cardiff Devils.

Dundee remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Carter's double salvo on 18:47 and 22:15 appeared to have put the hosts in control.

The Dundee player hammered home from the blueline for his first and added the second with a wraparound, taking the advantage of his side's numerical advantage after Liam Morgan had been called for High-Sticking.

Pearce's cool finish against his former team on 26:02, assisted by Curtis Hamilton and Ryan Lowney, reduced the deficit.

Lake's leveller at 42:27 and Goodwin's strike, when he turned and fired into the corner of the Stars net on 57:54, completed the Giants' comeback.

Shane Owen started in the Belfast net, posting 37 saves, with the Giants missing Kevin Raine and Pat Mullen.

The Giants are at home to Coventry Blaze in a double-header on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 January.