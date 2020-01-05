Elite League: Belfast Giants go down 4-1 to Coventry in second game of double-header

Coventry's Justin Hamonic and Belfast's Ciaran Long in action at the SSE Arena

The Belfast Giants split their weekend double-header with the Coventry Blaze, losing 4-1 in a reversal of the scoreline from their game on Saturday.

Early Luke Ferrera and Andrew Johnston goals had Belfast on the back foot, with Ben Lake pulling one back to make it 2-1 by the end of the first period.

Johnston grabbed his second in the second period, with Matt Pohlkamp completing the scoring for Coventry.

The Giants lie third ahead of Friday's visit of leaders Sheffield Steelers.

The hosts came out on the wrong end of the scoreline despite the fact they out-shot the Blaze 44-18 in another frustrating game for Adam Keefe's side, similar to so many this season.

The Giants quickly found themselves two goals down after only six minutes. On an early powerplay, Ferrara's wrist shot from the left circle went over the glove of netminder Stephen Murphy.

Then at 5:44 Johnston split the Giants defensive pairing of Paul Swindlehurst and Matt Pelech and skated in all alone before beating Murphy.

The home side were creating chances and got on the scoreboard with the man advantage when Rickard Palmberg found Lake in front off CJ Motte and he dragged the puck around the Blaze netminder.

The game then got feisty with the Giants' Ciaran Long taking care of Palmberg after he was involved in an altercation and dropping the gloves with Justin Harmonic.

The visitors stretched their lead to 4-1 with a pair of quick strikes after the halfway point of the second period.

At 32:45 Johnston scored his second of the game with a powerplay one-timer, although the Giants were unlucky that the the puck found its way onto his stick via a deflection of Kevin Raine as he blocked a shot.

Three minutes later Pohlkamp added the fourth goal and that was enough as there was no scoring in the final period.