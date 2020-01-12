Elite League: Cardiff Devils 5-2 Dundee Stars

Cardiff Devils completed a four-point weekend in front of their Canadian owners with a 5-2 win against Dundee Stars.

Blair Riley and Joey Haddad put the Devils two up in the first period before Matt Pope made it 3-0 early in the second.

Stars finally took advantage of a powerplay minutes later when Kevin Dufour capitalised with Josh Batch sitting two minutes for high sticking.

Stephen Dixon and a second for Haddad put the Devils back in control before Mat Marquardt's late consolation.

With their Canadian owners Steve King, Bryan Parker, Craig Shostak in attendance for both the weekend's matches, the Devils put on a performance.

Andrew Lord's side took advantage more often than not when on the powerplay and at the other end Ben Bowns made countless saves to thwart the Stars.

Haddad's second epitomised the host's mentality, fighting for possession despite being shorthanded before confidently beating Alex LeClerc when the puck fell his way.

The Stars were left to rue missed opportunities, failing to take advantage of their numerical advantage in a number of crucially timed powerplays.

But the Devils have Bowns to thank for limiting Stars' tally for the evening, using all parts of his body including his facemask to deny Dundee.

The Devils themselves could have had more on another day, LeClerc saving well from Riley and Charles Linglet in the final period.

Stars will look to bounce back away at Coventry on Saturday while the Devils host league leaders Sheffield Steelers.