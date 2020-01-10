Continental Cup: Nottingham Panthers lose opener on penalty shots to SonderjyskE

Nottingham Panthers will hope to bounce back from defeat when they play Krakow on Saturday

Nottingham Panthers began their Continental Cup final campaign with a penalty-shot defeat by SonderjyskE.

The Danish hosts won 2-1 after Brian Connelly gave Panthers the lead in the second period when his long-range shot bobbled in off a skate.

SonderjyskE equalised through Steffen Frank following a goalmouth scramble.

Forward Jake Hansen hit the post in overtime for Panthers, but Frederik Bjerrum was to score the winning penalty shot in a 2-0 shootout win.

Panthers won the second-tier European tournament in 2017 and return to action on Saturday when they play their second game in the four-team tournament against Polish side Krakow.

"It's really tough for these guys," said head coach Tim Wallace.

"They battled so hard and played short-handed for much of the game. It's a game of inches and it's hard to take.

"We have to focus on Krakow now. We need to be well prepared for that and focused."