Elite League: Belfast Giants' title hopes by 4-1 defeat in Guildford

Brian Ward was on target for Belfast but it wasn't enough for the visitors

Belfast Giants were unable to build on Friday's win over Elite League leaders Sheffield as they slipped to a 4-1 away defeat against Guildford Flames.

Goals from Jesse Craige and Ben Davies put the home side 2-0 up as they dominated the first period.

Brian Ward pulled back a goal in the second period before late Flames goals from Jamie Crooks and Ian Watters.

The goals from Crooks and Watters were empty-net strikes as Belfast frantically chased the game.

Third-placed Belfast are now seven points behind Sheffield but have two games in hand.

Sheffield defeated Glasgow Clan 7-3 on Sunday with second-placed Cardiff 5-2 winners over Dundee Stars.

Belfast will be on the road for two games next weekend as they face Glasgow on Saturday before Sunday's contest against Sheffield.