Elite League: Belfast Giants' title hopes by 4-1 defeat in Guildford
-
- From the section Ice hockey
Belfast Giants were unable to build on Friday's win over Elite League leaders Sheffield as they slipped to a 4-1 away defeat against Guildford Flames.
Goals from Jesse Craige and Ben Davies put the home side 2-0 up as they dominated the first period.
Brian Ward pulled back a goal in the second period before late Flames goals from Jamie Crooks and Ian Watters.
The goals from Crooks and Watters were empty-net strikes as Belfast frantically chased the game.
Third-placed Belfast are now seven points behind Sheffield but have two games in hand.
Sheffield defeated Glasgow Clan 7-3 on Sunday with second-placed Cardiff 5-2 winners over Dundee Stars.
Belfast will be on the road for two games next weekend as they face Glasgow on Saturday before Sunday's contest against Sheffield.