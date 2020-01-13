Cardiff Devils: Canadian owners targeting 'every trophy every year'

Cardiff Devils owners Brian Parker, Steve King and Craig Shostak

Wearing full kit and standing among the team's most vocal set of fans, Cardiff Devils' owners appear as passionate about the club as anyone.

Steve King, Brian Parker and Craig Shostak made the trip from Canada, as they do every year, to watch their club secure back-to-back Elite League wins.

They are not the type of owners to sit away from the fans in a corporate box, instead you are likely to find them banging a drum and starting chants.

But are these lifelong Calgary Flames fans just as committed to the franchise they own over 4,000 miles away?

"It's amazing to say this as a die-hard Flames fan since the day they moved to Calgary in 1980, but it's so much more emotional watching the Devils and it means so much more," said King.

"The only reason we are involved is to win, so we are much more emotionally invested."

With Calgary cowboy boots in hand to be given to the man of the match, the trio travelled down from Manchester on Sunday morning having watched their side narrowly beat Storm the previous day.

And the Devils were in for a challenge again on Sunday, but two goals from the eventual cowboy-boots recipient Joey Haddad helped round off a four-point weekend for Cardiff.

Having witnessed back-to-back defeats against Belfast Giants during their visit last season, the two wins were an added bonus for King, Parker and Shostak.

More weekends like that between now and April could bring yet more success to a club which has won silverware in all five seasons since the current owners bought the club in July 2014.

Big changes in five years

But Parker and King said they were not getting carried away with the success in a league they described as being "night and day" from when they first took over.

"At the bottom end of the league there are no soft games which is a big change," said Parker.

"Any of the teams can beat any of the others so you can't take a day off, it's just a better league."

King added: "I know some people in Canada that would call this a beer league, the leagues where old guys go to play and drink beer afterwards, that's what they compared it to.

"You've gone from that to where we are today with multiple players with NHL experience in the league, it's just night and day to what it was five years ago."

Cardiff Devils' 2-1 win against Manchester Storm was the perfect start for the clubs' owners' weekend following the team

Winning everything too much to ask?

As targets go, the Devils owners do not appear to like setting the bar low.

With two Challenge Cups, three Erhardt Conference titles, two Play-off titles and two Elite League titles in five seasons it would seem difficult to aim much higher.

But not one domestic trophy is missing from the owners' wish-list, and not just for this season either.

"We have lots of things we want to do but the number one thing we want is to win every trophy every year," said Parker.

"The fan base is so committed it's awesome, so how can you not try and win every title?" added King.

The Elite League was always the main target when they bought the franchise five years ago, but even so the three looked in agreement about their favourite piece of silverware.

"We were planning for success but we were surprised by how quickly it happened with that Challenge Cup in the first season," said Parker.

"At that point the Devils hadn't won anything in quite a while and to see grown men crying on the ice and in the stand really hit home the gravity of the whole thing."

Shostak said: "The first time we did a bus trip with the fans was to Sheffield for that match, and that was quite an experience in itself, but then to win the Challenge Cup on their home ice was amazing.

"There was still orange and black balloons in the rafters waiting to be dropped but they never were to be dropped, only to be popped!"

'Out-yelling, out-cheering and out-chanting opponents'

For Parker and King this was not the first Devils match attended this season.

The pair made the trip to Austria for Cardiff's Champions Hockey League match against Graz 99ers, the Austrian League champions.

Despite ultimately falling short of progressing through Group H after defeats to reigning European champions Frolunda Indians, that evening in Austria was one they will remember for life.

The Devils were fresh off the back of a 5-2 defeat against Czech Republic's Mountfield HK but bounced back in style to beat Graz 5-2.

"We go to a lot of hockey games, and have our whole life, and the Graz game was my favourite fan experience of my life, it was sensational," said King.

Parker added: "The fans in Graz were so gracious, we arrived and they gave us a drum.

"So we preceded to out-yell, out-cheer, out-chant and out-play them and after they hosted us in their bar and had a great party, the whole experience was awesome."