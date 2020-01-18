Elite League: Cardiff Devils 4-5 Sheffield Steelers

Elite League Sheffield Steelers scored two late goals to secure victory away at Cardiff Devils.

Stephen Dixon and Matt Pope gave Devils a 2-0 lead.

But goals from John Armstrong and Maren Troncinsky saw them draw level before Michael Davies put them ahead in the second period.

BBlair Riley and Joey Haddad restored the home side's lead only but Lukas Sandstrom levelled before Marco Vallerand secured victory for Steelers.