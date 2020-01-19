Elite League: Dundee Stars 5-2 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff Devils suffered their second loss of the weekend with defeat at Dundee Stars in the Elite League.

Devils, beaten by Sheffield Steelers on Saturday, fell behind to goals from Egils Kalns, Kevin Dufour and Matt Carter before Gleason Fournier replied.

Fournier's second reduced the deficit but Anthony Beauregard and Matt Marquardt sealed the win.

Devils are away to Fife Flyers next Saturday and host Nottingham Panthers the following evening.