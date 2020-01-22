Challenge Cup semi-final first leg: Cardiff Devils 5-5 Nottingham Panthers

Joey Haddad scored the opening goal of the game

Cardiff Devils and Nottingham Panthers have it all to play for after the first leg of the Challenge Cup semi-final ended in a 5-5 draw.

Devils took an early lead through Joey Haddad, but found themselves 3-1 down at the end of the second period after three quick scores from Jordan Kelsall, Jake Hansen and Brett Perlini.

Masi Marjamaki and Joey Martin levelled the score in the third before Ollie Betteridge put the visitors back in front.

Devils looked to have won it with Blair Riley and Matt Pope adding their names to the score sheet, only for Jullian Talbot to grab a late equaliser.

The second leg takes place in Nottingham on Wednesday 29 January.