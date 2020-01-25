Elite League: Belfast Giants secure home win over Glasgow Clan to go third in table

Elgin Pearce celebrates the first of his two goals against Glasgow

Belfast Giants moved into third place in the Elite League with a 5-2 win over the Glasgow Clan in front of a sell-out crowd of 6,125 at the SSE Arena.

Elgin Pearce scored twice with Curtis Hamilton, David Goodwin and Paul Swindlehurst also on the scoresheet.

Nolan Laporte and grabbed the goals for the visitors.

With Nottingham losing, the Giants moved above them, two points behind Cardiff and nine adrift of leaders Sheffield with two games in hand.

The Giants produced a strong first period and led 2-0 after 20 minutes. They opened the scoring at 6:56 when Pearce exited the penalty box, crossed the ice and ripped the puck over the blocker of Clan goalie Jordan McLaughlin from the right circle.

The home team doubled their advantage at 14:53. It came at the end of sustained pressure but was simply a little wrist shot on goal from just inside the blue line by Hamilton that McLaughlin couldn't see because of traffic in front of him, and the puck nestled in the net before the netminder knew it was past him.

Goodwin got the third goal for the Giants

The third goal came just 25 seconds into the second period with Goodwin once again finding space above the blocker of McLaughlin and burying the puck into the top corner.

Glasgow got on the scoreboard just before the halfway mark of the game, on the powerplay, when a one-timer from Nolan Laporte beat Shane Owen although it may have taken a slight deflection off Giants captain Matt Pelech.

The gap was reduced to just a goal early in the final period when Matt Haywood won the puck at the Giants' blueline and then beat Owen with a shot that went beyond his left pad and into the bottom corner.

However, any chance of a comeback was ended by the Giants as they responded with the man advantage when Pearce was on the doorstep to snap up a rebound given up by McLaughlin from a shot by Hamilton.

The Giants' fifth goal was set up by Bobby Farnham as he teed up a rocket of a one-timer by defenceman Swindlehurst that flew into the top corner.

The Giants will travel to the Guildford Flames for their next match on Sunday.