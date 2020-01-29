Challenge Cup: Nottingham Panthers 3-4 Cardiff Devils (8-9 on aggregate)

Andrew Lord's Cardiff Devils won the Challenge Cup in 2017

Cardiff Devils came from behind to book their place in the Challenge Cup final at the expense of Nottingham Panthers.

After a thrilling 5-5 draw in the first leg, Panthers started strongest and led 2-0 after two early Brett Bulmer goals.

Joey Haddad hit back for the Devils before Ryan Horvat restored the Panthers' two-goal lead.

But goals from Haddad, Masi Marjamaki and Matt Pope in the final period sealed the Devils' place in the final where they play Sheffield Steelers.

The Steelers beat Glasgow Clan 9-1 on aggregate after a 4-0 win in Wednesday's second leg to set up a final between the Elite League's top two teams.

Steelers go into the final as the designated home team but the teams will meet at Cardiff's Viola Arena on 8 March.