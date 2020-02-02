Elite League: Cardiff Devils get revenge on Belfast Giants at the SSE Arena

Liam Morgan dropped the gloves with former Giants captain Blair Riley

The Belfast Giants failed to sweep their doubleheader with the Cardiff Devils going down 1-0 in a reversal of the scoreline from Saturday night's game.

Joey Haddad's powerplay goal was the difference at the SSE Arena.

The Devils move two points ahead of the Giants in second place after the win.

Cardiff netminder Ben Bowns made several important saves as Adam Keefe's side pressed for an equaliser.

The first period took over from where the game had finished on Saturday with clear cut chances tough to find in a tight checking twenty minutes.

Tempers flared just after halfway mark when Liam Morgan dropped the gloves with former Giants captain Blair Riley in a bout of fisticuffs but it served just to heighten the physicality from both teams.

The deadlock was broken with a controversial opener for Cardiff when Haddad scored on the powerplay at 17:43 with Shane Owen out of position.

The Giants netminder claimed he had been interfered with and the replay showed Matt Myers caught his arm skating past him, but despite the goal being reviewed it counted with the Elite League explaining that it was Owen who was outside of his crease and initiated contact.

The second period was equally as tight although gradually the visitors imposed themselves on the game and took the lead 18-16 in shots on goal but neither goaltender conceded and the Devils held their slim advantage heading into the final period.

The Giants wasted a golden opportunity to equalise when the Devils Masi Marjamaki was given a five minute major penalty for an elbow to the head of David Goodwin, that forced the Giants playmaker from the game, but their poor play with the man advantage continued and Devils goalie Ben Bowns kept them at bay.

As the home team pushed for the tying goal Bowns made a pointblank save from Ben Lake and in the final seconds Curtis Hamilton ballooned the final opportunity over the crossbar.