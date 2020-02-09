2022 Winter Olympics ice hockey qualifying: GB miss out after defeat

Myers scored the only goal for Britain in the first minute of the third period

Great Britain's men's ice hockey team missed out on the 2022 Winter Olympics following a 4-1 defeat against Hungary in Nottingham.

GB needed a win in the final pre-qualification event to progress to the final qualifying tournament in August.

But they were 2-0 down in the second period and though Matthew Myers made it 2-1 early in the third with his 19th international goal, it was not enough.

Britain had been seeking a place in the Olympics for the first time since 1948.

They had lost five of their previous eight meetings with Hungary but had fond memories of their encounter in April 2018.

On that occasion Robert Farmer equalised with 15 seconds of regulation time remaining to give GB the point they needed from the World Championship Division 1A game to return to ice hockey's elite level for the first time since 1994.

Myers gave them hope of a similar recovery when he squeezed a close-range effort through the goalkeeper's legs in the first minute of the third period but Janos Hari ghosted in from behind the net to restore Hungary's two-goal cushion.

GB's Davey Phillips had a shot cleared off the line, before the visitors broke and Istvan Sofron settled the contest in style as Hungary sealed their place in one of three final-stage qualifying groups in Latvia.

Skipper Jonathan Phillips lamented: "We dominated that game from start to finish. Their goalie played unbelievable and they took their chances so I guess it just wasn't to be."

GB coach Pete Russell added: "I can't believe how much of the puck we had. They make it difficult for you, rebounds weren't bouncing our way but that's hockey sometimes."