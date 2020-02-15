Elite League: Cardiff Devils defeat Coventry Blaze in shootout

From the section

Cardiff Devils beat Coventry Blaze in a shoot-out to close the gap on Elite League leaders Sheffield Steelers.

Masi Marjamaki opened the scoring for Devils but goals from Evan Bloodoff, Justin Hache and Matt Pohlkamp put Blaze 3-1 ahead.

Joey Haddad and Joey Martin scored to bring Devils level and with no more goals in overtime, it went to a shoot-out, in which the hosts triumphed.

Devils are away to Guildford Flames on Sunday, 16 February.